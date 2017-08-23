Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews Won't Run for Re-Election

Jim Matthews (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says he will not seek re-election to another term as the county's lead law enforcement officer.

Matthews released a video Wednesday on his campaign website announcing that he will not run again in 2018, when his term is set to expire.

While he touted the accomplishments made during his tenure, he brought up in the video that he is now 66 years old.

"We need to plan for the future," he said.

Matthews said he has a younger officer in his department who he thinks would be a perfect fit to be his replacement. He did not name that person in the video, however. Instead, he said he wants to give that person a chance to make the announcement on his own.

But Matthews did give that person a full endorsement.

"This younger leader is without a doubt, the future of our department," he said. "He has the respect of the men and women of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Jim Matthews Announcement 2017 from Heather Matthews on Vimeo.

Matthew was first elected in 2010. He's previously been an officer with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

© 2017 WLTX-TV