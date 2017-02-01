Woman Accused of Leading Kershaw Deputies on 115 MPH Chase

Patricia Stradford Reed (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies arrested a woman who they say led them on a high-speed chase through the county earlier Wednesday morning.

Patricia Stradford Reed of Camden is charged with for failure to stop for a blue light. The 56-year-old is also being charged with driving left of the center line and possession of an open container of alcohol while in a moving vehicle.

Around 1:30 in the morning, officers noticed a van cross the center line of US 1 in East Camden, where the deputy stopped the driver, who was later determined to be Reed. She pulled over into a convenience store gas station, and deputies noticed four people in the van.

The deputy recognized the van to be the same van he had attempted to stop last week.

However, deputies say Reed then fled the gas station and an unidentified suspect jumped out of the van as it was moving. Reed then led police through parts of Kershaw County into Lee County, reaching speeds of 115 mph at times, according to officers.

The chase ended after about 22 minutes when Reed turned down a dead end road, where police took her into custody. The two other people in the van were identified and released without any charges.

Sheriff Jim Matthews says this is not the first time Reed has failed to stop for blue lights, but police say she will be charged with failure to stop for the incident in late January, where the chase was called off by officers when they deemed it too dangerous.

Officers say Reed has a lengthy arrest record, which dates back to 1978.

Reed is still in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

(© 2017 WLTX)