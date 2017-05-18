Kershaw Education Program Helps Adults Graduate

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - One program in Kershaw County is helping people who may have dropped out of high school or had obstacles to hurdle receive their GED.

The Kershaw County School District created an Adult Education program that allows people to take classes to earn their GED.

Thursday night, the program held a graduation for those that earned their diploma. One of those people is Breeanna Porter.

"I'm proud of myself, I'd never thought I'd be here," said Porter. "I got pregnant when I was in school so I had to get my GED. I couldn't just stop and not do anything because I'm a mother now."

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, there is an eight one percent graduation rate in the Palmetto State. Although the rate is high, there's still over 390,000 people in South Carolina without a high school diploma.

Weyland Burns, the director of the adult education program, believes they are combating this static and turning these people into graduates.

"We try to advertise to that niche in the economy that doesn't have the GED in order to help them learn to make life sustaining wages, not just a job, but a job where they can earn enough income to support their familie," said Burns.

Porter has two children now and has managed to graduate at the age of 18 and nothing could make her more thankful.

"It's a paved a path for me to take my certified nurses assistant classes and you can't do that without your GED. I'm trying to work in the hospital scene," said Porter.

Although life threw curve balls in Porter's plans, she wants others to believe in themselves and join the program.

"I'm only eighteen, I have two children, and I have accomplished a lot more that most people have," said Porter. "Don't give up, don't ever think you can't do it. Always have the mindset that you can do it."

