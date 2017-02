police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

Kershaw, SC (WLTX) Kershaw county coroner says that a man involved in an accident on February 3 passed away today from injuries received in that accident.

The accident occurred on Lockhart road at Highway 341 just north of Bethune.

Coroner David West said that Michael D. Scott, 33 of Kershaw died today of blunt force trauma received in the accident.

(© 2017 WLTX)