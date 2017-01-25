Kevin Bryant Becomes Lt. Governor of South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A day after getting a new governor, South Carolina has a new lieutenant governor.

State Sen. Kevin Bryant became the state's number two executive Wednesday afternoon. He got the role after several political dominoes fell after the resignation of Gov. Nikki Haley a day earlier.

As soon as she stepped down, Henry McMaster left the lieutenant governor's spot and became governor, which left a vacancy for his job.

By law, that meant State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the Senate President Pro Tempore, should have become lieutenant governor. But Leatherman said weeks ago he didn't want the job (it would actually be a significant reduction in power), so he resigned as president pro tempore to avoid becoming lieutenant governor.

So Wednesday, Bryant--who'd been the leading choice to be lieutenant governor--was voted in as the new senate pro tempore. Then, as the state constitution mandates, he shortly afterward became lieutenant governor.

Bryant is a pharmacist from Anderson.

Senators will hold another vote to select a new pro tempore, although most expect Leatherman will win back his seat.

