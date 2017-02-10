Masked Man Robs Columbia KFC Restaurant

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 9:30 Friday morning at KFC located at 7315 Garners Ferry Road.

The victim tells officers that the armed man was wearing a mask and stole money from the restaurant.

Officers are continuing to gather more information and are checking to see if the masked man was caught on any of the restaurant's surveillance equipment.

This armed robbery is one of multiple that have happened this week in the Columbia area.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers.

