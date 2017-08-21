Kids Blown Away By the Total Eclipse

Junior Reporter Julian Garver interviews kids about their eclipse totality experience (Photo: WLTX)

Bowman, SC (WLTX) - Yonder Field in Orangeburg County was packed with people from all over the globe ready to see the eclipse.

When the totality began, the crowd erupted into cheers. It was a moment described as "magical" by kids and adults alike.

To help share the kids' reaction, News 19's Lana Harris handed the reigns over to junior reporter Julian Garver.



