Kids With Special Needs Taken on Lake Murray Fishing Trip

C.A.S.T For Kids fishing trip at Lake Murray (Photo: WLTX)

Prosperity, SC (WLTX) - Things we may take for granted, like a day at the lake, aren't always accessible for children with special needs. That's why the special needs foundation C.A.S.T for Kids took a group of them to Lake Murray for a fishing trip.

"We are live here at Lake Murray, South Carolina, between Chapin, South Carolina as well," said Jackson Doudoukjian, future journalist.

"I want to be a sports commentator," Doudoukjian said.

Doudoukjian is one of 18 kids fishing with C.A.S.T for kids coming to you with the inside scoop on how to catch a fish.

"First, let's just reel it in and I'll show you," Doudoukjian said. "You've just got to push the button, back, and then WHOOM."

Ever the professional, Doudoukjian doesn't let autism slow him down.

"Now, we're just going to have to wait until the fish comes," Doudoukjian said, "and I'll let you know when that fish is coming!"

"He was on fire," Jackson's dad John Doudoukjian laughed.

John Doudoukjian says he loves seeing his son having such a great time.

"Good father/son time, and anything on the water typically is fun," Doudoukjian said.

It's something C.A.S.T for Kids director Jeff Barnes says a lot of special needs kids may not get to enjoy.

"Some just have not been able to experience it, they've haven't had anybody offer to take them fishing, they need assistance," Barnes said.

That's why Barnes says this is more than fishing, it's a reminder that they can do anything.

"Events like this can show them they're able to get out like everyone else and fish and enjoy the lake, enjoy the scenery," Barnes said.

The kids were given a photo and plaque for a successful fishing excursion.

The event was also coordinated by Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Special Needs Ministry and the Lake Murray Seniors Bass Club.







© 2017 WLTX-TV