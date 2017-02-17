KKK Recruitment Flyers Found at Clemson

File (Photo: WSPA)

KKK recruitment fliers found this week prompted Clemson University President Jim Clements to send a campuswide email Thursday denouncing the material.

Small sheets of paper with a phone number for the KKK and phrases such as "Love your own RACE!" and "Stop Homosexuality & Race mixing" were found in sealed plastic bags on campus over the past couple of days. There were at least three papers found at Clemson's Thornhill Village apartments, and several others were reported in downtown Clemson, said Mark Land, vice president of university relations.

Clements' email made it clear hate speech and related forms of discrimination would not be tolerated by his administration.

"While this is not the first time KKK fliers or other discriminatory materials have appeared, they do not represent our Clemson family and our core values — integrity, honesty and respect," Clements said in the email. "There is no room at Clemson for actions that are meant to intimidate, harass or jeopardize the well-being and safety of another individual in our community."

A similar situation arose when KKK flyers were found on Clemson's campus last October. Land said after the most recent notes had been found, Clements saw an opportunity to remind the campus community that these kinds of actions are not permissible.

"We have said repeatedly that we want this place to be a place of free expression, full expression," Land said. "But at the same time, outward intimidation and expressions of violence or harassment — that's not what this place is. That's not what Clemson represents, and we're not going to tolerate that."

The Anderson Independent Mail