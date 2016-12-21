Knights of Columbus Honor First Responders

Knights of Columbus honor first resonders and a veterans affairs volunteer. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Some area first responders were treated to a special dinner Wednesday night as a way of saying, "Thank you for your service."

The knights of Columbus Patriotic Degree Bishop England Assembly honored three first responders for their service and a volunteer for their service. Knights of Columbus District Deputy Michael Mancari says, "They need to know that we really thank them for what they do."

"Fireman of the Year" went to Bengie Leverett with the Columbia Fire Department. He educates the public on fire safety and organized the Pink Helmet Breast Cancer awareness campaign.

Columbia Master Police officer Michael Blackmore and Lt. Albert McClendon with the Richland County Sheriff's Department both saved men who wanted to end it all. Officer Blackmore was awarded "Police Officer of the Year" and Lt. McClendon was awarded "Deputy Sheriff of the Year."

Officer Blackmore talked a man of a bridge by talking to him about football and then saying, "I want to shake your hand." Upon grasping his hand, he pulled him to safety.

At the event, the emcee tells the crowd how Lt. McClendon saved someon too. He says, "Albert showed trued human comapssion and spoke to him not only as a deputy, but as a man. He went so far as to tell him he could not let him die because he loved him. Speaking and comforting this man, Albert was discreately securing him so he could not jump. It's undeniabnble to say the man would have lost his life that day if Albert had not reached over and saved him."



Lt. McClendon tells it this way, saying, "It wa a routine day. We got a call of a man in distress at Parklane and 277. When I arrived he had already crossed over the barrier and was hanging on with one arm. I reached over and secured him with one arm and called for assistance."



But Lt. McClendon says don't call him a hero. He tells News 19, "All of us in uniform do this every day. And I do nothing that anyone else wouldn't do in this uniform. This is what we do. We're here to service our community and its part of our oath."

"Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service, Volunteer of the Year" went to Mickey Mauldin for his service to the veterans at Dorn VA Medical Center.

Next Wednesday, December 28, the Knights of Columbus will serve dinner to 200 members of the military who could not go home for Christmas.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Charitable fraternity established by Father Micheal J.

McGiveney in 1882, and operates off the four guiding tenets of "Charity," "Fraternity"

(Brotherhood), "Unity," and "Patriotism." The organization is one of the largest and most active

"Faith Based" layperson organizations in the world. The Fourth Degree Assembly of "Sir

Knights" are made up of a group of men from all walks of life that are leaders in the

organization, community, and church.

