Know The Difference: Allergy vs.Sinus Infection

(Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - For many people in South Carolina, springtime and weather changes comes with sneezing, a runny nose and sinus congestion. Knowing whether your symptoms come from allergies or a sinus infection is the first step in beginning effective treatment.

When is it an allergy? When is it an infection?

Sinus infections and allergies share many of the same symptoms such as nasal discharge and headaches. But there are several important differences:

Allergies

Classic symptoms are congestion, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, clear nasal discharge, and a scratchy or ticklish throat. They typically start or worsen with the onset of spring or fall, triggered by.exposure to specific allergens, such as mold or pollen from grass or ragweed. Pollen counts in many parts of the U.S. are expected to be extra high this year due to an unusually warm winter.

Other possible allergy symptoms include:

• Cough, headache, fatigue.

• Dark circles under the eyes, sometimes called an “allergic shiner.”

Sinusitis

Sinusitis can occur anytime, but cases are more likely during cold and flu season. Classic symptoms are congestion plus nasal discharge that has turned yellow, green, or gray, and pain or tenderness in the cheeks, upper jaw, or under or above the eyes. It often worsens when you bend over or turn your head from side to side.

Other possible sinus or infection symptoms:

• Fever (often greater than 101.5˚ F).

• Fatigue or muscle aches linked to the underlying infection.

• Swollen lymph nodes in the neck area.

How to cope with allergies:

Figuring out that allergies are the cause of your misery is an important step toward getting relief. But your work isn’t done yet. You still have to choose the right treatment.

That’s important, since allergic reactions in the nose may make the whole airway sensitive to future allergen exposure and vulnerable to infections and possibly asthma.



Here are some proven steps for controlling respiratory allergies:

• Know your triggers. Keep a diary to track when and where allergy symptoms strike. That can help you determine whether they stem from outdoor allergens, such as grass and ragweed pollen, or indoor allergens, such as cockroaches, dust mites, and pet dander.

• Limit exposure. For outdoor triggers, keep the windows shut, stay inside when pollen or outdoor mold counts are high, and wash your hands and face after spending time outside. For indoor allergies, use an air conditioner or a dehumidifier to reduce humidity to below 50 percent. Remove carpeting from bedrooms, wash rugs and curtains often, and vacuum regularly.

• Prescription steroid nasal sprays, such as fluticasone (Flonase and generic) and mometasone (Nasonex), are very effective. But stop taking them if they cause irritation or nosebleeds.

Treating sinusitis: Don’t rush to antibiotics:



A cup of hot tea or another warm beverage can thin nasal secretions and loosen phlegm.

People with sinusitis due to the common cold or other causes are often prescribed antibiotics. In fact, sinusitis accounts for 15 to 21 percent of all antibiotic prescriptions written for adults in outpatient care.

But most of them probably don’t need the drugs. Here’s why:

• They seldom help. Sinusitis usually stems from a viral infection, not a bacterial one—and antibiotics don’t work against viruses. Even when bacteria are responsible, infections usually clear up on their own within a week.

• Rest. That’s especially important in the first few days, when your body needs its energy to fight the virus—and when you’re most contagious.

• Warm fluids. Drinking them can help thin nasal secretions and loosen phlegm.

• Humidity. Warm, moist air from a bath, shower, or kettle can loosen phlegm and soothe the throat.

• Gargling. Dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water to relieve painful swelling in your throat.

• Rinsing. Flushing your nostrils with saltwater might ease congestion. If you use a commercial nasal-rinse device, be sure to thoroughly clean it daily.

(© 2017 WLTX)