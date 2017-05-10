Kool Smiles Holding Free Dental Care Day in the Midlands

(Photo: Kool Smiles)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two Midlands dentist offices are holding a free dental care day for kids later this month.

According to their website, Kool Smiles announced that children in Columbia and Sumter who are in need of dental care will be able to see a dentist at no cost during the third annual “Sharing Smiles Day."

The event is set for Sunday, May 21.

The company says their dentists will provide dental treatments at no cost to uninsured and underinsured children up to 18 years of age. Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care.

A limited number of treatment spots are available and while pre-registration is recommended, it does not guarantee treatment. Parents are encouraged to register their children on the Kool Smiles website in advance: www.mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles

The company's website says the following locations will be participating:

Columbia Kool Smiles

5422 Forest Drive

Columbia SC

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sumter Kool Smiles

1121 Broad St.

Sumter, SC 29150



10am - 1pm

