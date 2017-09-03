Labor Day at New Attraction on Lake Murray

Labor Day at Lake Murray (Photo: WLTX)

Lake Murray, SC (WLTX) - We've all heard the saying, "Are you working hard or hardly working?" Well, on Labor Day weekend it's OK to do absolutely nothing!

Some families decided to spend their do-nothing extended weekend on Lake Murray at the new Jungle Float attraction. It's anchored at Frayed Knot Bar and Grill for the weekend.

Parents say it's a time to celebrate how their hard labor pays off.

""We've all been taught to work hard and to support our families and that through hard work, we can have the things we want to have," said Dean Skinner, a parent at the Jungle Float. [Labor Day] is the perfect example of that. I think through hard work and effort and dedication of going to work everyday, I've been able to provide my family a day on the lake on our boat, and let our kids spend an hour you know, having fun."

The Jungle Float will be at the Frayed Knot Bar and Grill from 11 AM to 7 pm on Labor Day.

