Ladies in Red Call for Women's Rights, Equality

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - About two dozen women dressed in red stood in front of the State House calling for women’s rights and equality.

The Midlands group were a part of the women all over the globe took part in the “International Women’s Strike” and "A Day Without a Woman" demonstrations as a part of International Women's Day.

The ladies decked out with picket signs called for reproductive rights, equal pay wages and a stop to violence against women in South Carolina.

Pew Research statistics show women earn 83 percent as much as men.

The Violence Policy Center shows South Carolina is the fifth deadliest state for females murdered by males.

“Making sure that women are hired based on merit and not discriminated against for their gender, making sure LGBT women can marry, can adopt, can have families,” Indivisible Midlands’ Co-founder Julie Edwards explained.

Edwards said she organized the event to bring light to these issues in hopes of one day achieving equality for all.

"Who run the world? Girls! I mean it's true Beyoncé said it best, who runs the world it's girls," Edwards said with a smile.

As a part of the global movement, some ladies did not go to work and others only purchased services and items from women-owned businesses to show what the world would be like without women and to show women's impact on the community.

For more information on the movement, please visit: https://www.womensmarch.com/womensday

