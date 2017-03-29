Close Lady Gamecoks Final Four Breakdown Ralph Cooper & Nic Jones discuss the Gamecocks Final Four match up versus Stanford wltx 4:54 PM. EDT March 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - As the Gamecocks get ready to face Stanford in their Final four matchup. Nic Jones & Ralph Cooper breakdown some of the keys to this week's showdown. © 2017 WLTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Big Gator Lumbering on Golf Course NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Creative Ways To Show Gamecock Spirit Shaw AIrman Killed in Car Accident Gamecock Hardwood Court For Sale Frank Martin Says He's Having 'Time of His Life' A'ja Wilson Dances After the Team's Big Win Shots fired outside US Capitol after driver tries to ram police car Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting on Capitol Hill Gamecock Fan's 'Bone Deep' Superstition More Stories Sen. John Courson Free on Bond on Misconduct Allegations Mar 29, 2017, 2:46 p.m. Source: Suspect identified after driver attempts to… Mar 29, 2017, 9:45 a.m. Dawn Staley, Staff Pose in Cowboy Hats in Texas Mar 29, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs