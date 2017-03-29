WLTX
Lady Gamecoks Final Four Breakdown

Ralph Cooper & Nic Jones discuss the Gamecocks Final Four match up versus Stanford

wltx 4:54 PM. EDT March 29, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - As the Gamecocks get ready to face Stanford in their Final four matchup. Nic Jones & Ralph Cooper breakdown some of the keys to this week's showdown. 

