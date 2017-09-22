Large Fire Burns Scrap Iron Plant in Cayce

(Photo: Lexington County Fire Services)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - Firefighters say a large fire broke out at a scrap metal plant in Cayce.

The blaze is at American Scrap Iron and Metal which is in the 2200 block of the Charleston Highway.

Fire officials say it began around 5:45 p.m. Thick black smoke could be seeing coming from the area for miles, including the interstate.

There are no reported injuries. The blaze is contained, but is still being worked by crews.

They say at this point, there's no indication of how fire was started. An investigation into the cause will start after the scene has been cleared.

