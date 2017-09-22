Cayce, SC (WLTX) - Fire investigators say a car battery may have been the origin of a large fire that broke out at a Cayce scrap metal plant Friday afternoon.
The blaze at American Scrap Iron and Metal, located in the 2200 block of the Charleston Highway, started around 5:45 p.m.
Thick black smoke could be seeing coming from the property, and was visible for miles, including the nearby interstate.
By 7:30 p.m., the fire had been extinguished. There were no reported injuries.
A total of 50 cars on the property were damaged.
