Large Tree Falls on Woman's Car While Driving, Intersection Shut Down

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department has shut down the intersection of Blossom Street and Hilton Street after a large tree fell on a woman's car Tuesday night.

Officers say a woman was driving along the 2200 block of Blossom Street when a tree fell on the hood of her car.

We're told the woman was not injured, but the front of her car was severely damaged. The tree also took down power lines in the area.

SCE&G crews are working to fix the power lines and remove the tree.

Officers say the clean up process could take a couple of hours. No word yet on when the road will be back open.

