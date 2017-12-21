Last Minute Holiday Appetizer Ideas

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Brandon Velie, owner and chef at Juniper in Ridge Spring says small foods like appetizers are fun and easy for kids.

He says the secret to a holiday hors d'oeuvre is the sauce. He suggests maple-soy glazed pork meatballs. This creates an Asian-style meatball that you can dress up with small forks or toothpicks so that guests can grab a treat and still mingle.

Next, Chef Brandon loves to make miniature sandwiches such as the mini Reuben, but says pastrami or other hoagie meats make a great sandwich as well.

For a different take on a seafood favorite, he says you can make miniature crab cakes and top them with some avocado.

If you want a holiday-themed dessert, Chef Brandon suggests eggnog crème brûlée.

© 2017 WLTX-TV