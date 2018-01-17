WLTX
Close
Closings Alert 44 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Latest Updates: Snow Reports Begun to Pile Up in the Midlands

By mid-morning, a steady and consistent snow was falling in the central Midlands.

wltx 11:03 AM. EST January 17, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The snow has begun impacting the weather around the region.

Here are the latest updates from around the Midlands. 

SCDOT gets trucks moving

The South Carolina Department of Transportation's trucks were staging off Pine Ridge Drive and Interstate 26. They're preparing the roads. 

Newberry Sheriff Concerned About Icy Roads Overnight

We were with Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, who said while the snow is an issue today, he's most worried about roads freezing overnight and the resulting black ice prospects.

Upstate roads already quite hazardous

Spartanburg was already pretty bad, according to state troopers.

Columbia Airport has cancellations, delays.

The snow is impacting arrivals and departures at Columbia Metro Airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline before coming to the airport. 

Check Airport Flight Information 

Steady snow falling in Newberry

By about 8:30 a.m., the light snow had turned into a steady, moderate snowfall in the town. 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories