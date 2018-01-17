Latest Updates: Snow Reports Begun to Pile Up in the Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The snow has begun impacting the weather around the region.

Here are the latest updates from around the Midlands.

SCDOT gets trucks moving

The South Carolina Department of Transportation's trucks were staging off Pine Ridge Drive and Interstate 26. They're preparing the roads.

SCDOT trucks staging off Pine Ridge Dr & I-26 prepared for winter weather @WLTX pic.twitter.com/PI45MAlqCB — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaWLTX) January 17, 2018

Newberry Sheriff Concerned About Icy Roads Overnight

We were with Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, who said while the snow is an issue today, he's most worried about roads freezing overnight and the resulting black ice prospects.

Upstate roads already quite hazardous

Spartanburg was already pretty bad, according to state troopers.

Current road conditions in northern Spartanburg on US 176. pic.twitter.com/3nVi3CLTcY — Trooper Bill SCHP (@SCHP_Troop3) January 17, 2018

Columbia Airport has cancellations, delays.

The snow is impacting arrivals and departures at Columbia Metro Airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline before coming to the airport.

Check Airport Flight Information

Steady snow falling in Newberry

By about 8:30 a.m., the light snow had turned into a steady, moderate snowfall in the town.

Two weeks ago, Newberry didn't get to see much snow but today is much different story! ❄️ Hwy. 76 and Hwy. 121 is getting a lot of it and it's starting to stick in some places @WLTX #SCWX pic.twitter.com/lTwBd1Avar — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) January 17, 2018

