Law lets inmates visit loved one's funeral or death bed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Inmates in South Carolina prisons now have the option of either visiting a dying relative in the hospital or attending the person's funeral.

A law signed last week by Gov. Henry McMaster requires the Department of Corrections to arrange for the inmate's transportation, as long as the funeral or hospital is in South Carolina and the trip won't endanger the public.

Sponsoring Sen. Karl Allen says inmates' inability to attend a loved one's funeral or death bed contributes to low morale that can result in dangerous prison upheavals. The Greenville Democrat first proposed the legislation in 2006.

That's the year after Corrections stopped the practice. But some prisoners' families have been able to arrange transportation through local law enforcement.

Allen says that's not fair to inmates who don't have connections.

