Lawmakers Optimistic about New Roads Bill

Highway in SC (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- With changes this legislative session, the third version of the roads funding bill is being met with optimism in the House.

The House bill would raise the gas tax by 10 cents over the next 5 years, funding roads roughly $600M each year.

With some new lawmakers this session and a new governor likely to take office, lawmakers say the plan to fund a steady stream for roads could see a new fate.

"[Nikki Haley] threatened to veto everything we did, and she wanted us to give away more money in tax cuts than we would collect in gas tax," Co-Sponsor Rep. Jimmy Bales said, referring to Haleys requirement to pair the tax increase with a tax cut elsewhere.

While lawmakers don't expect a prolonged debate on the floor, it is likely to be amended before being sent over to the Senate.

Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said the gas tax increase is an idea democrats will continue to support as long as it is not paired with an income cut. Rutherford added that there is another option with his bill proposed this year.

"I've dropped a bill about luxury casino gambling," Rutherford said. "We have to stop turning to the tax payers asking them to dig deeper, when we can get money from the out of state people who are going to pay for our roads problem."

Senate members expressed similar sentiments on the roads bill's chance of passing when asked earlier this week.

