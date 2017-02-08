Lawmakers Propose Bill To Solve Pension Crisis

Representative Bill Herbkersman and Senator Vincent Sheheen (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The state's pension debt is estimated at $24 billion it's causing concern for state employees, retirees and lawmakers.

It affects every state worker and could even effect taxpayers if the general assembly, but Wednesday the Joint Committee on Pensions Systems Review proposed a bill that aims to reduce the debt

Their solution is to raise contribution rates for employers and cap those rates for employees after the next increase.

Currently employees pay 8.6 percent. In July that rate will increase to nine percent but the law would stop it there.

Employers have a current rate of 11.5 percent. In July it will increase to 13.5 percent and it will increase by another percentage point every year until 2022.

After much discussion, the only change that was made during the meeting was whether or not lawmakers would lower rates if there were extra funds. They decided to give themselves the option to either throw the extra money onto the debt or lower the rates.

Representative Jeff Bradley explained the scenario using $200 million as an example.

"If the general assembly has $200 million that they could apply to the plan, they may reduce the employer and employee contribution by the $200 million for that year of they want to or they may not," Bradley said.

We also spoke to an state worker about what he thought. Jimmy Teeter works as a project manager at the Department of Transportation.

"When we try to hire people, we try to also highlight the pension and the benefit of having one because there's not that many places that have pensions anymore, so I have a lot of concern as far as what's going to happen in the future as far as hiring and retaining qualified individuals to work on staff," said Teeter.

The bill is expected to be introduced Thursday and much debate is expected to continue throughout the coming weeks.

