Lawmakers React to Governor McMaster's State of the State Speech

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Economic development, school choice and the failure at V.C. Summer were just a few of the topics Governor McMaster touched on in his first state of the state address, and overall it was well received by lawmakers.



"I think you gotta give the governor credit," says Senator Shane Massey, R-Senate Majority leader. "I think it was a very good speech,"

"I was slightly impressed with the Governor, very pleasantly surprised," says Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

Senators and Representatives on both sides of the isle walked away from the Governor's speech with optimism.



"He led with education which I think is a sign of how important he thinks it is," says Sen. Massey. "I was glad to hear him spend some time on workforce development."



"I appreciated him talking about the Abbeville decision, I really appreciate his support for consolidating small school districts," says Rep. Cobb-Hunter.



"What I did like is that the Governor talked about some of the addiction problems in the state and the need to be able to move in that direction," says Sen. John Scott, D-Richland. "What I was a little concerned with is that after the Governor vetoes the school buses, he talked about being able to provide charter schools with transportation."

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about the Governor's remarks.



"I appreciate the Governor recognizing the unborn," says Kevin Bryant. "He is committed to signing my bill, the personhood bill. I appreciate the reference to school choice, I would've liked to see an expansion. He focused mainly on charter schools. I would like to see universal school choice for every child in South Carolina."

However, Rep. Todd Rutherford says the Governor missed the mark when it came to giving an honest approach to solving the issues with SCANA and V.C. Summer.



"I'm wondering whether he is paying attention to the same South Carolina that I live in and that we've been taking hearings on listening to the talk about SCANA and all of the rate increases that are going on to pay for a nuclear project that doesn't exist," says Rep. Rutherford, D-House Minority Leader. "He's simply promising people that they won't have to pay for it. everyone knows that we will have to pay for it. We just want the truth, we expect it from our governor. We did not get it tonight."



