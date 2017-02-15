Lawmakers Respond To Passing of State Rep. Joseph Neal

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Longtime South Carolina Rep. Joseph "Joe" Neal has died, according to South Carolina politician, Jamie Harrison.
The chairman of the South Carolina Democratic party, tweeted out his condolences late Tuesday night.
Lawmakers and other dignitaries are responding.
No word on the cause of death or funeral arrangements.
Representative Joseph "Joe" Neal was 66 years old.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs