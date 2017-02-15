Lawmakers Respond To Passing of State Rep. Joseph Neal

Rep. Joseph Neal

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Longtime South Carolina Rep. Joseph "Joe" Neal has died, according to South Carolina politician, Jamie Harrison.

The chairman of the South Carolina Democratic party, tweeted out his condolences late Tuesday night.

Saddened & devastated to hear our good friend & progressive champion Rep. @JosephNeal3 passed away! He will be missed by all! #RIPJoe — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 15, 2017

Lawmakers and other dignitaries are responding.

So sad to hear of the passing of @JosephNeal3. He was a thoughtful and kind person and I will miss him. #RIP Joe. — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) February 15, 2017

A man of sterling character intellect, courage &scholarship. A freedom fighter&personal friend. I miss him already. #RepJoeNeal #RIP pic.twitter.com/46NYluT5w5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 15, 2017

A strong voice for justice and equality has been silenced with the passing of Rep. Joe Neal yesterday. He will be missed. — Chandra Dillard (@chandradillard) February 15, 2017

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of my friend and colleague Representative Joe Neal. He will truly be missed. #PublicServant — Rep. Gary Clary (@garyclarysc) February 15, 2017

SC is much better off because Rep. Joe Neal lived. Rest In Peace my friend. Job well done. https://t.co/Q7kZyYUu42 — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) February 15, 2017

No word on the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

Representative Joseph "Joe" Neal was 66 years old.

