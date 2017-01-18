Lawmakers Waiting For Trump Administration Before Changing State IDs

Airport security line at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Lawmakers say they will wait for talks with Homeland Security under Donald Trump's administration before moving any further on the Real-ID compliance issue.

Senators pre-filed a bill to bring the state up to compliance, but now says they'll likely amend that bill as the interpretation of the law could change under a new administration.

"It's my hope that with a new administration, we'll have different people with Homeland Security and we'll also have a renewed awareness with members of Congress that this is hurting our state," Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Larry Grooms said.

Currently, South Carolina state drivers license or ID can get you into federal buildings and military bases until June of this year. They are also a valid form of ID to board a plane until January 22, 2018.

The threat facing the state, if lawmakers don't pass legislation to comply, is needing a second form of ID to enter any of those premises; a passport to fly domestically.

During a meeting with the Senate Transportation Committee, DMV Director Kevin Shwedo said it would cost the state upwards of $93 million to change the 4.5 million state-issued ID's.

"We believe that the legislature will do everything in their power to enable us to update our request for an extension, so that we've got an extension that will take us into the completion for the Real ID Act," Shwedo said. "We think it will take 3 years to implement the strategy."

With not every ID-holder wanting to board a plane, or enter a military base or federal building, Shwedo said the estimated cost for the likely participation will be around $26 million.

One of the changes that would need to be made under current compliant standards is an emblem indicating authenticity.

Grooms said it would be more sensible to keep the current IDs and hand out new, compliant versions as licenses begin to expire.

"It doesn't make sense to print 4.5 million drivers licenses to put a gold star on it," Grooms said.

(© 2017 WLTX)