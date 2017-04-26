Man Assaulted Outside Five Points Bar Files Lawsuit

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man who police say was assaulted outside a bar in Columbia's Five Points is now suing the business as well as its owner.

Court records show Ryan Chisholm has filed the suit against the Pour House and Daniel Wells, who's been identified as the owner. Chisholm, who is also a USC student. is being represented by attorney Justin Bamberg, who's also a state senator.

The suit also lists DHW Purchasing Group and Wells Fargo Bank National as defendants.

Back on March 19th, Columbia police say Wells put 22-year-old Ryan Chisholm in a chokehold outside the Pour House. Chisholm lost consciousness, and police say Wells then threw the victim to the ground.

The force of the collision caused Chisholm to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw. The victim has since been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.

The incident was captured on cell phone video that's been widely circulated on the internet.

Wells was arrested and charged in the incident, and was released on bond. Police have not determined a motive in the incident.

In addition to address the specific incident, the lawsuit also claims discrimination against patrons.

Earlier this month, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook met with Wells and his attorney regarding the possible revocation of the business license for “The Pour House." Previous Coverage: Future of Five Points Bar Unresolved After Meeting

Police say the informal meeting was "productive and informative" and was not adversarial, and that no final decision had been made.

Columbia police had deemed the business a public nuisance, after they say they responded to more than 20 incidents at the bar since July of 2016.

