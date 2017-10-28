Lee County Deputies Searching for Murder Suspect

Isaac Amadeus Wright is wanted for murder by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Provided by Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Bishopville, SC (WLTX) - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a murder suspect who should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Isaac Amadeus Wright. Wright is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 180 pounds.

Deputies said shortly after midnight Saturday morning, they found Fabian Wright shot in his home in the 1100-block of Brown Town Road, after several calls to 911.

Deputies said that Fabian and Isaac were arguing, when Isaac shot Fabian in the back. Fabian was taken to Carolina Pines Medical Center in Hartsville, where he was later pronounced dead.

Again, deputies consider Isaac Amadeus Wright armed and extremely dangerous. If you know where he is, contact your local law enforcement agency, in Lee County call (803) 484-5353, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

