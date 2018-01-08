Lee County Home Destroyed by Fire Overnight

Mobile Home Fire on River Birch Road (Photo: Lee County Fire Department)

LEE COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Lee County home was destroyed by fire overnight, according to the Lee County Fire Department.

Officials say the mobile home, located on River Birch Road, burned down around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

While no injuries were reported, aq family was displaced as a result of the fire, according to officials. Authorities say the cause is undetermined.

In a separate incident, Lee County fire officials say two engines responded to a house fire on Barnett Drive around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters say a fire was found in an attached garage and was brought under control within minutes.

