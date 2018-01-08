Lee County Home Destroyed by Fire Overnight

LEE COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Lee County home was destroyed by fire overnight, according to the Lee County Fire Department.
Officials say the mobile home, located on River Birch Road, burned down around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.
While no injuries were reported, aq family was displaced as a result of the fire, according to officials. Authorities say the cause is undetermined.
In a separate incident, Lee County fire officials say two engines responded to a house fire on Barnett Drive around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters say a fire was found in an attached garage and was brought under control within minutes.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs