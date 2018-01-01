Lee County Schools to Delay Start of Tuesday's Classes

Back of school bus with a sign (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - One school district in the Midlands is delaying the start of classes Tuesday.

Students in Lee County schools are asked to report at 10:15 a.m. All teachers and staff are expected to report at their normally scheduled times.

The district didn't specifically say why they were delaying classes, but it's likely due to the extremely cold temperatures we're expecting. News19 is projecting a low of 16 degrees in the morning, and temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for most of the day.

