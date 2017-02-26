Toddler Killed by Car, Driver Charged with DUI

Kelvin Rembert

Lee County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a man after they say he struck and killed a toddler in Lee County Sunday.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said 51-year-old Kelvin Rembert has been charged with driving under the influence, second offense, and child endangerment.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan identified the victim as Kelsey Cooley, a 21-month-old boy.

Troopers said Rembert was traveling northbound on Raccoon Road near Lower Lee School Road when a the little boy ran into the roadway from the right side. Rembert struck the child, who sustained fatal injuries.





L. Cpl. Southern said Rembert had two juveniles in the vehicle with him. They were wearing seatbelts and did not suffer any injuries.

Rembert was transported to the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center. Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

