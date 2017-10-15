LEGO Expo Building the Next Generation of Lego Artists

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo has transformed Columbia into LEGO World at the Columbia Convention Center.

Many families came to the show to see some sophisticated LEGO masterpieces. Artists displayed their pieces building replicas of buildings, concert venues, cartoon characters, and much more.

One fan traveled all the way from Virginia to meet one of the artists there, Jonathan Lopes.

Watch their story and what it's like being an artists using LEGOs.

The convention will still be going on Sunday. You can go to the show from 10 am until 1 pm. After an hour break, they'll be open from 2 pm until 5 pm. Tickets are $15.

