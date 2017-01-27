Lexington 2 Employees' Personal Information Taken in Data Breach

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington School District Two some of their employees' personal information was stolen during a data breach.

The district sent a letter to employees Friday explaining that a social engineering scam led to the disclosure of the employees W-2 information. That includes their name, address, social security number, and salary data.

The district says the breach only affects people who received a paycheck from the district in 2016. So far, the school system says there's no evidence that the information has been misused.

As a precaution, the district is giving employees access to Triple Bureau Credit Monitoring services at no charge, which will provide them with a year of fraud alerts from the three major credit agencies.

The district says they've notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison, among other state agencies, about the breach.

