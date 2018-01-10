Lexington Chick-fil-A Reopens Following Car Fire in Drive-Thru

(Photo: Lexington County)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - Chick-fil-A on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington has re-opened after a car fire in the drive-thru lane caused a brief evacuation Wednesday morning.

The Lexington County Fire Department says it responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.

The vehicle started on fire while in the drive thru while the restaurant was open, according to Corporal Cameron Mortenson with Lexington County. Chick-fil-A was evacuated and the parking lot blocked off until County of Lexington Fire Service could respond and put out the fire, Mortenson said.

Kent Kirby, who witnessed the incident, says two Lexington police officers happened to be at the Chick-fil-A when the fire occurred. Kirby says the officers immediately sprung into action and tried to extinguish the fire themselves.

When it was apparent that they were not going to be able to be successful, Kirby says they quickly established a perimeter and made sure the employees and customers were out of harm's way while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

Kirby says the Lexington Fire Department responded immediately and professionally. "The response from the Fire Department was incredible, and I think our first responders deserve to be recognized," says Kirby.

No injuries were reported. The car, which was fully engulfed in flames, was a complete loss, according to Mortenson.

The car was towed away and the restaurant has reopened.

