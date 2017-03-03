Lexington County Brush Fires May Have Been Set on Purpose

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating to see if a group of recent brush fires were set on purpose.

The county says the county's seen five such fires in just the last two days.

“All of the fires have been similar in the way they were apparently set," said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. "Fortunately, nobody has been hurt and no buildings or property has been damaged.”

The fires all happened at locations that are relatively close together.

Two of the fires under investigation happened on Squirrel Hollow Road, two of them happened on Abingdon Drive, while another happened near the intersection of New Orangeburg and Cross roads.

"We believe someone likely saw a person or a car that could turn into a solid lead for us," Koon said. “We’re asking everyone who lives, works and drives along these roads to think back on anything or anyone that might have seemed out of place over the past two nights.”

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

