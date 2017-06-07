Lexington County Man Tried to Kill Family in House Fire, Deputies Say

Mark Allen Bell (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

CHAPIN, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington County man is charged with three counts of attempted murder after family members told deputies he poured gasoline inside his Chapin home and attempted to ignite it with them inside.

Mark Allen Bell, 47, is accused of pouring gasoline on the floor and throwing it on multiple people while making threats Tuesday morning, according to arrest warrants.

“Those inside the home were able to take a gas can, lighter and cigarettes away from him before a fire began,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this incident.”

Bell is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on a $225 thousand bond.

