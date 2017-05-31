Armed & Dangerous Lexington Man Wanted on Murder Charge

Jeremy Antonio Williams (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington County man is wanted on murder charges following a deadly shooting near Red Bank Tuesday evening.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jeremy Antonio Williams, 22, of Swansea, who is suspected of fatally shooting a man Tuesday evening, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

“Our detectives have determined Jeremy Antonio Williams is a suspect in the homicide on South Hampton Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of South Hampton Road near Red Bank about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as 35-year-old Derrick James Jones of Lexington, died while being taken to the hospital.

More charges are expected against Williams in connection with the South Hampton Road incident, according to Koon.

Anyone with information about where Williams might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

