Lexington County Planning to Buyout Homes

Lexington County plans to buyout homes (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A federal grant could help buyout homes in the Midlands that were flooded or in a flood plain. The Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) awarded Lexington county over $16 million dollars, and $10 million of it is being allotted for buying out or doing minor rehabs on eligible homes.

"We got a lot of comments from people who said they're ready to be gone from where they are," said Charles Garren, the Director of Community Development in Lexington county.

Garren says people living in the flood plains often say they've been through one flood too many, and that some will soon have the chance to get out.

"We hope that the plan we have in place is the plan that will work," Garren said.

That plan is to take the $10 million dollars they were given by HUD and use it for 60-65 home buyouts and 60 minor rehabs.

"This is a voluntary program we cannot force anyone to sell us their home," Garren said.

Garren says it is targeted at people who have substantial damage from the 2015 flood or who are in a floodway and likely to experience future storm damage.

"We developed what we have called a flood vulnerability index," Garren said.

That index takes different factors into consideration, like a person's income and susceptibility to flooding, and makes a list from most to least vulnerable.

"We'll start at the top and work our way down," Garren said, "when we've expended the money, that's as far as we'll be able to go."

For question on how to apply for the aid, you can call the Lexington community development at 803-785-8121.

(© 2017 WLTX)