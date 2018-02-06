Lexington County Police Need Help Identifying Counterfeiting Suspect

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to help identify a man suspected of using a counterfeit bill at a Zaxby's on Sunset Boulevard early last month.
The Lexington Police Department are looking for any leads that can aid the investigation. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact Detective Grady Johnson at 803-358-1557.
