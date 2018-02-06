WLTX
Close

Lexington County Police Need Help Identifying Counterfeiting Suspect

Lexington police are looking for a suspect involved with a counterfeiting incident in January.

Turner Harrison, wltx 2:06 PM. EST February 06, 2018

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to help identify a man suspected of using a counterfeit bill at a Zaxby's on Sunset Boulevard early last month.

(Pictured above is suspects vehicle)

The Lexington Police Department are looking for any leads that can aid the investigation. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact Detective Grady Johnson at 803-358-1557.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories