Lexington County Police Need Help Identifying Counterfeiting Suspect

Man used counterfit 100 dollar bill at lexington zaxbys

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to help identify a man suspected of using a counterfeit bill at a Zaxby's on Sunset Boulevard early last month.

Lexington counterfeiters car

(Pictured above is suspects vehicle)

The Lexington Police Department are looking for any leads that can aid the investigation. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact Detective Grady Johnson at 803-358-1557.

