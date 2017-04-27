Lexington County Residents Fed Up With Trash Service Issues

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - When you roll your trash bin out to the curb you expect it to get picked up, but residents in Lexington County say that does not always happen for them.

Advanced Disposal Services serves the majority of Lexington County and a lot of people aren't happy about it.

Rick Wilson, who lives off of fish hatchery road says he's had multiple issues with the company.

"Half the time the recycle isn't even, they don't even take it," Wilson said. "You get home from work on the day of the trash pick up, the trash cans are laying in the middle of the road, trash cans [are] thrown over in a ditch. And it's the same, I see it up and down my street, I've seen it in the neighborhoods around where I live."

Wilson says when the garbage trucks don't come the animals do.

"My house is kind of like back on a little private road so yea, there are little animals who try to get the trash after it sits in there for so long," Wilson said.

The company received an F with the Better Business Bureau for failure to respond to 47 complaints filed against the business and four complaints filed against the business that have not been resolved.

"They need to change whatever they're doing wrong, they're doing a lot wrong," Wilson said.

We reached out to Advanced Disposal Services but did not get a reply. We're told by Lexington county officials that they met with corporate members of the company at 3PM on Thursday. It was decided that the company will be creating a service plan that will be presented to county council and should show how they will improve their services going forward. Those members included the Chief Operating Officer, Senior VP of Operations, Senior VP of Sales &Marketing, VP of Marketing & Communications, District Manager, General Manager, and Municipal Marketing Manager of Advanced Disposal Services.

As the contract is written, the county cannot pursue any fines against a franchise such as Advanced Disposal Services.

© 2017 WLTX-TV