Lexington County responds to Advanced Disposal Service Issues (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Some residents in Lexington County say they are still having issues with their trash services.

"We're paying for a service we're not getting," said Travis Millaudon, a resident in Lexington County.

Millaudon has lived in his home off of Fish Hatchery Road for about a year and says he's never had trash issues like this.



"Three years at the last location we lived, it was another state, but never one issue," Millaudon said.



He says Advanced Disposal left two weeks worth of trash in his neighborhood after missing a pickup day.



"It was just overflow sitting on the ground, we had garbage all over the street [and] dogs were getting into it," Millaudon said.

Advanced Disposal met with Lexington County in April and decided to implement new efforts to help keep trash off the streets and into the landfill. Despite ongoing issues, the county believes these policies are working.



"Since the April 27th meeting, there has been a noticeable difference in the service that Advanced Disposal has provided to the county of Lexington's residents," said Harrison Cahill with Lexington County.

Cahill says for the area Millaudon lives in, the number of complaints went down from 46 in April to 19 in May.



"They're training new drivers and putting more trucks back on the road," Cahill said.



Cahill says Advanced Disposal is also implementing a real time technology, allowing them to monitor which routes have and have not been completed. Still, he says these fixes won't come overnight.



"There are going to be some issues in the future, we just ask that county's residents continue to be patient," Cahill said. "The county is taking this very seriously."

