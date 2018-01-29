Town of Lexington to Get 155 New Jobs, $11 Million Investment

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Town of Lexington is getting 155 new jobs thanks to the expansion of two manufacturers, according to local officials.

The jobs will result from the addition of two Multi-County Industrial Park businesses on Brickyard Road and on Industrial Road, according to a statement from the Town of Lexington. One will be located on Brickyard Road and the other on Industrial Road, respectfully.

Tidewater Boats, which began in Lexington County in 2006, currently employs 160 people, officials say. The new expansion is expected to add 100 jobs and an $8.3 million investment, according to local officials. Tidewater Boats designs and manufactures 24 models of saltwater boats.



Founded in 1959, Electro-Spec specializes in high-quality and high-reliability gold, silver, nickel, copper and its proprietary Tri-M3 plating for major industries such as Aerospace, Medical and Automotive, according to officials. Electro-Specs expansion into Lexington is the company's first expansion outside of its headquarters in Indiana. The company says it anticipates bringing 55 jobs to the community, along with an investment of $3.1 million.

“It is unprecedented to see Industrial Parks located inside municipal limits,” says Lexington mayor Steve MacDougall. "The Town of Lexington is fortunate to not have one, but two, Multi-County Industrial Parks that will generate more than an $11 million investment, along with the creation of 155 jobs to serve our community.”

