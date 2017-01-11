WLTX
Lexington County Woman Killed in Accident

wltx 9:35 AM. EST January 11, 2017

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -  Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a West Columbia woman died in a car accident.

Fisher said 52-year-old Patricia Ann Steele was driving near the intersection of Highway 302 and Cedar Creek Road when her car crossed the center line, and she over-corrected. Steele died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

