Lexington County Woman Killed in Accident

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a West Columbia woman died in a car accident.

Fisher said 52-year-old Patricia Ann Steele was driving near the intersection of Highway 302 and Cedar Creek Road when her car crossed the center line, and she over-corrected. Steele died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

