Bradford Wayne Jovanelly (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a suspect who they triggered a brief manhunt Thursday afternoon in West Columbia. .

Officers said just before 3:30 that 38-year-old Bradford Wayne Jovanelly of Columbia was in custody. Officers had been searching for them near Delree Street, Kitti Wake Drive, and Old Barnwell Road.

The situation began when deputies say they took him into custody earlier in the afternoon for stealing electrical current at a location on Courtney Oak Drive. He then somehow escaped their custody.

During the search, deputies used K-9 officers and were going door-to-door to search for him.

He's now being taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

