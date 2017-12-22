Lexington Deputies Identify Suspect Wanted from Manhunt

Larry Christopher Richburg (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are looking for a man who they say ran from a traffic stop and triggered a brief manhunt.

Deputies say they spent part of Thursday night near Longs Pond Rd searching for Larry Christopher Richburg. He's wanted on three previous warrants: domestic violence, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

If you know where Richburg is or if you have information on where he might be, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You don't have to give your name, and you could get paid if your tip leads to an arrest.

