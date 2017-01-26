Man in Custody After Brief Standoff with Officers

Brandon Trammell Sulton (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say they've arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home.

Officers announced around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they'd taken 37-year-old Brandon Trammell Sulton into custody. Neither Sulton nor deputies were injured.

Officers say they went to a house in the 300 block of Shelton Road in West Columbia earlier to serve an arrest warrant on Sulton on federal charges. Deputies say,however, they got no response from the suspect.

Officers spent well over an hour negotiating with the man before moving in.

Sulton was inside the home by himself.

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

(© 2017 WLTX)