Lexington Deputies: Series of Shootings Near Leesville

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington deputies are asking for help with a series of shootings near Leesville.

Investigators say since January 25, there have been three different shootings on the 900 block of Goldie Road near Old Pond Road.

News 19 is told cars are driving down the road and shooting towards people in homes. Deputies say different cars have been involved each time.

No one has been injured but homes have been damaged.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

