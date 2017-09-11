Lexington Deputy Shoots at Suspect Who Pulled Gun on Him, Officers Say

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say there has been an officer-involved shooting near Batesburg-Leesville.

Deputies ay a suspicious person pulled a handgun on a Lexington County deputy along Devils Backbone Road.

According to deputies, the officer was flagged down by a citizen about the suspicious person, who reportedly was in the middle of the road. When the deputy made contact with the person, officers say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the deputy, who then fired his service weapon.

At this point, it's not known if the suspect was hit by gunfire.

The suspect fled into the woods nearby. A perimeter has set up and a K-9 unit is attempting to track him down.

Anyone in that area who sees suspicious activity should call 9-1-1.

This is is breaking news update. More information will be posted soon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV