Lexington distillery opens after destroyed by flood

LEXINGTON, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Many businesses and families are still recovering from the October 2015 flood. Yesternight Distillery's building in Lexington's Old Mill was completely destroyed. But more than a year later, the owners are ready to open their doors once again.

WHen Beth Sanders received a call from the security company, she thought someone had broken into the distillery, but when she arrived, everything changed.

"When we got to the building, it was destroyed. Everything was gone. It was shocking. It was devastating. All of our hard work just went down the drain," she said.

Yesternight Distillery was the only building in the Old Mill that was completely destroyed by the flood. Sanders and her family didn't find much in the rubble: a dented still, an old farm table, and a bell that was about a mile from where the building was.

"I didn't know what to do, where to go, or anything. We didn't know what to do," said Sanders.

With very few supplies to keep business going, Sanders said there were times when she thought the distillery could never recover. But with the help of her community, and even people she's never met, the 8th generation business started to have hope.

"It means everything."

The family received a still from a company in Alabama, to help them start back up. And with that, they are finally able to re-open Saturday in a new location on Sunset Boulevard.

"It's been a long 16 months," said Sanders.

The family has been working countless hours to get Yesternight Distillery back where it was before October of 2015. And Sanders admits they are still trying to put the pieces together.

"We still want a piece of our past with us, but we want to move forward."

Saturday's soft opening begins at 10am at 4884 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

