WLTX
Close

Lexington Fire Victims Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

wltx 9:32 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the cause of death of the four family members who died in a fire this week.

Fisher says the Kelly family died due to carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire.

Amanda Kelly, 34,  Scott Kelly, 42, Elizabeth M. Kelly, 9, and Judah A. Kelly, 10 months were all found dead in their home Tuesday

Three other family members were able to escape, including the grandmother two children, Bekah and Jared Kelly. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night for the family at 7:30 p.m. in front of Brookland Cayce High School. 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV

wltx

Baby Who Died in Fire Had Just Been Adopted by Family

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories