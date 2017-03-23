Lexington Fire Victims Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

From left to right: Bekah, Lizzie, Scott, Judah, Mandy, and Jared Kelly. (Photo: Family photo)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the cause of death of the four family members who died in a fire this week.

Fisher says the Kelly family died due to carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire.

Amanda Kelly, 34, Scott Kelly, 42, Elizabeth M. Kelly, 9, and Judah A. Kelly, 10 months were all found dead in their home Tuesday.

Three other family members were able to escape, including the grandmother two children, Bekah and Jared Kelly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night for the family at 7:30 p.m. in front of Brookland Cayce High School.

